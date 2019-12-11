Free public transit in Revelstoke this New Year’s Eve

City council approved the budget to cover the cost

Get home safe this New Years Eve with free and extended bus service in Revelstoke. (Pixabay photo)

Take city transit for free on New Year’s Eve in Revelstoke this year.

City council approved a motion to provide extended hours and free service on the regular bus routes Dec. 31.

“Anything we can do to keep impaired people off the road, I am in favour of,” said Mayor Gary Sulz.

The city will be paying $1,050 to have two buses running between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The funds will be taken from the Council Contingency Fund.

It normally costs $2 to ride the bus in Revelstoke, and the four bus routes are done normally done around 6 p.m.

BC Transit will be operating two buses on their regular Revelstoke routes from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on New Years Eve.(BC Transit)

