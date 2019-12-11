Free public transit in Revelstoke this New Year’s Eve

Take city transit for free on New Year’s Eve in Revelstoke this year.
City council approved a motion to provide extended hours and free service on the regular bus routes Dec. 31.
“Anything we can do to keep impaired people off the road, I am in favour of,” said Mayor Gary Sulz.
The city will be paying $1,050 to have two buses running between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
The funds will be taken from the Council Contingency Fund.
It normally costs $2 to ride the bus in Revelstoke, and the four bus routes are done normally done around 6 p.m.
|BC Transit will be operating two buses on their regular Revelstoke routes from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on New Years Eve.(BC Transit)
