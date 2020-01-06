Andy Ngo. (Wikimedia Commons)

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

A free speech group is warning the University of B.C. that it may take legal action after the university cancelled an event with a conservative speaker.

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled by the Free Speech Club to speak at UBC on Jan. 29, but his talk, “Understanding ANTIFA violence,” was cancelled by the university due to security concerns.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has said it will sue UBC if it does not reinstate Ngo’s event.

In a letter to UBC, the centre said the event’s cancellation was “unreasonable,” and accused UBC of bowing to “the heckler’s veto.”

“It is an alarming betrayal of the foundational pillar of higher education – the freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression,” the letter stated.

In an email to Black Press media, UBC chief risk officer Ron Holton said the talk was cancelled “in order to safeguard the safety and security of our community.”

Holton declined to comment on any court matters.

This is not the first time UBC has come under fire for its handling of speakers. The university was under fire for letting anti-SOGI speaker Jenn Smith speak on campus earlier this year, as well as cancelling a speech bu right-wing activists Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern at the Chan Centre in March.

