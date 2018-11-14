Rats have begun showing up in the Okanagan in places where they have never before been a problem. Photo: Contributed

Freeze out your home from unwanted pests

Okanagan residents offered pre-winter pest control checkup advice from Orkin Canada.

Canada’s largest pest control company is urging all Okanagan homeowners to carry out a pre-winter checkup to ensure their houses don’t become a refuge for unwanted pests.

Orkin Canada says as temperatures start to drop, rodents, raccoons and other pests will begin searching for a warm place to survive the winter months.

Matthew Wright, regional branch manager for Orkin, says his advice largely stems around keeping the perimeter of your homes free of unwanted debris or other material that can provide shelter to pests.

RELATED: The rats have moved into Okanagan

“Besides cleaning up your perimeter, the best thing you can do is to put crush rock around the outside two-foot area of your house. It is kind of an old suggestion but it works well,” he said.

“Ants don’t like the crush because they can’t build into it like sand or clay, insects don’t like it because it doesn’t provide protection from moisture and rats and other rodents don’t like it because they can’t dig into it as a tunnel wall just falls down.”

When your home is surrounded by dirt flower beds, Wright says that creates a mini-ecosystem upon which a variety of insects, such as spiders, will thrive.

Some other suggestions from Orkin to pest-proof your property include:

Exterior Walls: Be extra vigilant in covering up holes as mice can can get through a hole the size of a dime, rats the size of a quarter. Be vigilant in areas with protruding pipes. Fill in any holes with good quality caulking.

Roofs: Check vents and chimney stacks as these areas are highly desirable for squirrels, raccoons and birds, which all can do considerable damage.

Gutters: Clear out gutters as they can harbour ants.

Leaves & Plants: Collect and dispose of leaves and trim back any vegetation close to the house.


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BREAKING: Sagmoen denied bail
Next story
Feds give $2 million for anti-extremism programs in B.C.

Just Posted

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Between 15 cm to 20 cm is expected

Highway conditions for Revelstoke

Compact snow and slippery sections on Trans Canada and Highway 23

No one in Revelstoke should face dementia alone

More than 66,000 people struggle with Alzheimer’s and dementia in B.C.

BREAKING: Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

2018 Remembrance Day ceremony in Revelstoke

Hundreds of people attended

Throw a snowball to help kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Effort will raise money for sick kids over the holidays

Want to buy your first home? Move to Kamloops or Prince George

Kamloops, Prince George, Campbell River and Langford are the only other markets in the study without gaps between required and actual income in owning a home.

Seniors in care homes may not get referendum ballots in the mail: Seniors Advocate

Voters list was established in May 2017, so if they moved into a care home since then….

Feds give $2 million for anti-extremism programs in B.C.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said supporting efforts locally is key to prevention

Freeze out your home from unwanted pests

Okanagan residents offered pre-winter pest control checkup advice from Orkin Canada.

New Kelowna-Vancouver bus route off to slow start

Ebus says business must pick up if service is to continue ‘long term’

Should the legal age for cannabis be increased to 21?

B.C. residents have a more mellow attitude to the age limit for pot – but 23 per cent want the legal age increased

Expect ride hailing in B.C. by 2020, Premier Horgan says

Taxi-style insurance option needed for part-time drivers

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

Most Read