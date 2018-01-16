Freezing rain warning for Revelstoke

Rain mixed with snow forecast for this afternoon

A freezing rain warning has affected road conditions around Revelstoke this morning.

Drive BC is reporting black ice and compact snow with slushy sections on Highway 23 from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke.

On Highway 1, Drive BC is reporting strong cross winds and slippery sections from Craigellachie to Revelstoke. There’s also slippery sections from Revelstoke to the western boundary of Glacier National Park on Hwy. 1.

In Revelstoke today, Environment Canada is forecasting periods of freezing rain this morning, which will change to snow and rain around noon. The high today is plus 1.

For up-to-date road conditions, go to drivebc.ca

For up-to-date weather conditions, go to Environment Canada.

