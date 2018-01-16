Photo: Twitter/@AELRoadsWestKel

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior today with pockets of freezing rain anticipated Tuesday morning.

The widespread warning is currently in effect for the the following regions; the Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Similkameen, Nicola, Thompson, West Columbia, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, Boundary and West Kootenay.

This warning also applies to all applicable highways in those regions including Hwy. 5, the Coquihalla Highway, Hope to Kamloops, Hwy. 97C, the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, Hwy. 3 from Hope to Kootenay Pass and Hwy, 1, the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“Freezing rain is expected or occurring,” states Environment Canada.

“An approaching Pacific system is spreading warm, moist air over a thin layer of arctic air trapped in the Southern Interior valleys this morning. Precipitation will fall as freezing rain initially then quickly transition back to snow or rain as a cooler air moves in aloft.”

Related: Ice storms knock out power in the Fraser Valley

For the South Thompson, central and southern Okanagan and West Kootenay regions, meteorologists state the freezing rain is more likely over higher elevations where temperatures remain below the freezing mark.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” adds Environment Canada.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

