Parents teaching their French language children have new resources available online for support. (Submitted photo)

Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

As parents are adapting to homeschooling through the help of online tools, there are a few French language programs to also be noted.

Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon has announced online extra-curricular resources to assist the more than 230,000 students in French language programs.

“We know parents are looking for ways to help their children maintain their French while schools are closed. As such, we have put together a list of movies, music, tutoring services, and activities on our Canadian Parents for French BC & YK website for parents and educators. The more parents can continue to immerse their children in French language and culture during the closure, the better,” said Glyn Lewis, executive director of Canadian Parents for French BC & YK.

READ MORE: COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

The resources are broken down into the following categories: French teaching supports, culture and history, entertainment and games, vocabularly and grammar, and reading.

This week, Canadian Parents for French also launched a virtual French public speaking competition called Ensemble à Distance. The project invites students to record short videos, en français, sharing what life is like right now while schools are closed. Students are then encouraged to share their videos online.

The contest is also a fundraiser for Food Banks Canada, who have been particularly impacted by the Corona-19 pandemic.

“The longer schools are closed, the more parents will be looking for ways to help immerse their children in experiences – any experiences – where children can practice their French,” Lewis said. “Our mission in the coming weeks is to provide online resources and support, as best as we can.”

READ MORE: Chilliwack Board of Education reaches out to families of students

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan College student designs map tracking spread of COVID-19 in B.C.
Next story
Salmon Arm opens respiratory clinic in response to COVID-19

Just Posted

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

Demand doubles at Revelstoke food bank

Community Connections concerned whether they can meet increasing need

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

COVID-19: Revelstoke 3D printing face shields for local hospital

‘The response has been completely overwhelming’

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

B.C. couple celebrates 61st anniversary through seniors’ home window

Frank and Rena Phillips marked occasion at Nanaimo Seniors Village this week while social distancing

A look at some of the B.C. inventors creating life-saving tools in fight against COVID-19

Groups across B.C. are working together to create what they hope will help people affected by the pandemic

Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

Okanagan College student designs map tracking spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

Sean Heddle says fighting complacency and misinformation is important

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

The total amount of confirmed cases at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. is 19; no further cases expected

Summerland’s April 1 snow measurements above normal

Measurements taken at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake

Okanagan Skaha School Board does not anticipate closures

School district budget tight as a result of declining enrolment

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

Most Read