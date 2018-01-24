Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Much of the snow in the valley bottoms had started to melt away, but winter returned with a wallop this week blanketing the region, and ski hills, with fresh B.C. snow.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna got 19 centimetres of fresh powder over the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 205 cm.

❄️ POWDER ALERT ❄️ It’s official, we have reached a +200cm snow base! 15cm overnight has brought our snow base to 205cm – the resort is looking fluffier than ever! See today's snow report: goo.gl/HsJkEQ Posted by Big White Ski Resort on Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort is reporting 11 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with an alpine base of 189 centimetres.

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops enjoyed eight centimetres in the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 153 cm.

A top up of 5cm had us hunting for pillows on Monday morning. More snow is in the forecast this week!

Photo taken January 22, 2018 in Bluff Glades. Posted by Sun Peaks Resort on Monday, January 22, 2018

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received 11 cm in the last 24 hours with a base depth of 202 cm.

POW day! 11 cm overnight | -5°c at the Ripper Chair.

Snow Report 👉 http://bit.ly/2fBDzBt

Photo: Richard Hallman Skier: Kim Vinet Posted by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Further south the ski hills are enjoying the fresh powder as well.

Apex Mountain Resort is calling it a ‘Pow Day’ with 20 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours and an alpine snow base of 183 cm.

POW Day! 15cm of new snow. Time for a drive up to the mountain. Posted by Apex Mountain Resort on Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort saw 17 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours and is boasting an alpine snow base of 138 cm.

It's currently puking snow at Baldy Mountain Resort! Check out our live webcam to see for yourself 😮😮😮 https://baldyresort.com/mt-baldy-weather-report/ Posted by Baldy Mountain Resort on Tuesday, January 23, 2018

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.