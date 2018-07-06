Friends of Shannon Falls victims pay tribute in heartfelt video

Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble died after incident in provincial park

Members of an online video blogging group say their three fellow members who died at Shannon Falls Provincial Park this week will be remembered as outdoor explorers who lived life to the fullest.

“There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and devastation we are all going through right now,” one member read out in an emotional tribute posted to the group High on Life’s YouTube page.

”They were three of the warmest, kindest most driven and outgoing people that you could ever meet and the world has lost a great deal of light with their passing.”

Megan Scraper, Alexey Lyakh and Ryker Gamble were identified as the three victims of a tragic incident at the falls Tuesday.

It’s believed Scraper was in a pool when she was swept into another one 30 metres below, and the two men were swept away trying to rescue her.

The seven remaining members called for words of inspirations from fans who followed the trio, reading out a message previously written by Lyakh and Gamble:

“You can decide to be in a place of attraction and abundance. What do you want to do in your life? What makes you tick? What makes you feel awe? Don’t be misled into thinking you are supposed to do anything. You’re supposed to do only what you choose to do.”

The group also asked for the public to respect their families’ privacy as they grieve. In the meantime, an online fundraiser has been set up to pay for the celebrations of life.

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP
VIDEO: Wife of missing B.C. man pleads for his return

