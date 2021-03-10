From learning on the land, skateboarding and Magic the Gathering; new courses at RSS

Teachers bring forward ideas based on student interest

The Revelstoke Secondary School is going to soon offer high school students a class in skateboarding. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Secondary School is going to soon offer high school students a class in skateboarding. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Secondary School might have a class for everyone. So far this year, the local school board has approved three new courses for high school students.

The new Learning on the Land class aims to provide students with opportunities to expand their experiences with traditional and Indigenous knowledge.

Students go out onto the land with backcountry trips and be taught by elders and knowledge keepers in the Columbia Valley.

Staff said the class was developed because students said they wanted more education on the outdoors.

“Sometimes students don’t realize the power they have,” said Lisa Moore, staff.

READ MORE: Think outside the classroom: Revelstoke schools go outside to learn

Although Revelstoke is an outside recreationalist’s paradise, Moore said students can face barriers trying to access the land, such as costs, athletic ability and transportation.

“We want to make the environment around Revelstoke more accessible to students,” said Moore.

Another course to be offered next year is skateboarding.

“I raised my eyebrows about this course at first,” said Superintendent Mike Hooker at the Feb. 24 school board meeting.

Regardless, teacher Jeff Colvin overwhelmed him with information on why the class would be important. The course is based on another in Lethbridge and explores creativity, problem solving and persistence through skateboarding.

The class will look at the history, culture and progression of the sport, as well as maintenance of the board, tricks and even develop a business plan for new skateboarding companies.

Teacher Kai Boggild plans to expand his Strategic Analysis Through Games course to Grades 11 and 12. The class focuses on applied probability, strategic thinking, analysis and entrepreneurship through table-top games, such as Magic the Gathering.

“Games are just an avenue to explore things deeper,” said Boggild.

He said strategic games help with on-the-spot decision making, emphasize the importance of planning ahead and improving communication by requiring students to justify why certain strategies in board games are appropriate.

As a math teacher, Boggild said it’s not always about finding the right answer, but communicating the logic on why something might be right, which can be explored effectively through games.

Boggild said students were already interested in playing board games, so he decided to harness that interest and turn it into learning opportunities.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.
Next story
Alleged victim testifies about sexual assault in Vernon teacher’s trial

Just Posted

Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases increase slightly to 3

Data from Feb. 28 to March 6

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

The Revelstoke Secondary School is going to soon offer high school students a class in skateboarding. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From learning on the land, skateboarding and Magic the Gathering; new courses at RSS

Teachers bring forward ideas based on student interest

Revelstoke City Council approved a four per cent increase to Development Cost Charge fees. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke council increases Development Cost Charges

An exemption allows them to approve the change without a public hearing

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Pathways
Interior Health not budging on decision to pull funding from Penticton addictions centre

IH will start hiring a team soon to take over addiction services

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton city council meets to discuss BC Housing demands

BC Housing said it may override council’s decision to reject shelter extension

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Alleged victim testifies about sexual assault in Vernon teacher’s trial

One of Anoop Klair’s alleged victims detailed his allegations in court on Wednesday

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Most Read