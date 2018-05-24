From the Mayor: Sewage smell not a staff error

Mayor Mark McKee acknowledged the sewer lagoon issue at Tuesdays council meeting.

“It’s not acceptable, it’s not something we want to see happen, but I just wanted to reassure the community that what happened is not a result of somebody a flick of the switch, not doing their job,” he said.

He explained that with the heat wave rolling through the system turns over, and that’s where the smell comes from.

When the system started changing staff went into high gear to try and fix the issue, McKee said.

“We are working more than full time to try to get this rectified.”

In the 2018 budget council set aside $200,000 to mitigate the recurring issues with the lagoon.

2018 Budget proposes 4.5 per cent tax increase

“I don’t think anybody on council is concerned about the money, because the problem is a lot bigger than the money,” McKee said.

The real question, he added, is how much money do they throw at mitigating without knowing what the answer is.

“I don’t think anyone would be in favour of ‘let’s just spend 200 grand and hope that it works’,” he said.

 

