From Vancouver to Okanagan: new fire chief for North Westside

Ron Ewert comes to Okanagan from Vancouver with plenty of experience

A new chief will soon be leading the North Westside Fire Rescue department.

Ron Ewert has been appointed to the position by the Regional District of Central Okanagan and begins his duties on Feb. 22.

Ewert brings impressive credentials to the paid-on-call department which serves communities along Westside Road from La Casa to Westshore Estates.

He is coming to the position from the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service where he has been a firefighter since 1994. He served as an acting battalion chief and was the captain in charge of disaster and emergency planning.

Ewert also brings experience and knowledge of interface firefighting, as he was a task force leader with BC Wildfire during the 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire and participated in firefighting efforts in the 2018 Quesnel and 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfires.

“Ron has also been involved with paramedic training as a lead instructor for the Vancouver department,” said RDCO engineering services director David Komaike. “All these skills will benefit members and residents of the North Westside fire service area and the other RDCO fire departments. On behalf of the communities served we also want to thank Nic Cantryn for his commitment and dedication to the North Westside department serving as acting chief since last fall.”

The Regional District of Central Okanagan provides fire protection and suppression services through four paid-on-call departments in the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing communities within the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

Each department provides services specifically for its fire protection area and is funded by property owners living within the fire department jurisdiction.

