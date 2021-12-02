Full house: Revelstoke Forum back to full capacity

The Forum was half full for the Grizzlies first home game of the regular season. Pre-season games saw only 250 fans. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Forum will be full again this Friday night.

An announcement made by Provincial Health Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry earlier this week allows indoor events in the Interior Health region to operate at full capacity. This will allow the Revelstoke Forum to fill its seats for the first time since Mar. 10, 2019.

The provincial health order limiting event capacity to 50 per cent was lifted at midnight on Tuesday (Nov. 30).

“We’re back to 100 per cent capacity,” said Grizzlies head coach Ryan Parent. “Especially after last season, we’ve been waiting for it.”

The capacity limit for Interior Health has been in place since Aug. 20, brought on by the rise in COVID-19 cases across the region.

Revelstoke continues to see the highest vaccination rates in Interior Health. From Nov. 7-13, Revelstoke saw just two new COVID cases and four new cases the week prior.

In Northern Health, the 50 per cent capacity limit remains in place and has been extended until Jan. 31.

The Grizzlies have two important games coming up this weekend: first on Friday (Dec. 3) against the 100 Mile House Wranglers, followed by a game against their bitter rivals, the Kamloops Storm on Saturday (Dec. 4).

