Fully loaded semi trailer makes dangerous pass in Oliver

Video taken by an Osoyoos resident shows a fully loaded semi-trailer making a dangerous pass to overtake vehicles in Oliver Friday morning (Jan. 7).

Bronco Billy Fowlie posted dashcam footage to an Osoyoos Facebook group of a fully loaded semi trailer passing over a solid line past at least one vehicle driving northbound on Highway 97 during icy, snowy conditions.

“Help me to understand this type of ‘professional’ driving. I think there were about four cars ahead of me, the road was very icy at 7:15 a.m. Friday morning,” wrote Fowlie on Facebook.

This happened on Highway 97 at Road 11 where it is one lane each way, just south of the town of Oliver.

The snow and slush splashing onto vehicles as the large semi passed would have also put motorists in danger.

From this part of the highway, the town of Oliver is minutes away where the speed limit slows to 50 km/h.

Most of the commuters that morning caught up to the semi on Waterman’s Hill in OK Falls.

Fowlie did call 911 but doesn’t think anything came of it.

He also passed on the information to the Ministry of Transportation’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE).

In November, the mayor of Penticton and RCMP warned that there would be a surge of truck traffic on Highway 97 and Highway 3 after the devastating floods and mudslides took out parts of the Coquihalla.

That major truck route did re-open to commercial traffic only just before Christmas but heavy truck traffic is still being seen on Highway 97 and 3.

