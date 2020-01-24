Funding approved for conservation projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides funds for nine projects

WILDLIFE PROTECTION A total of nine conservation projects, including one to manage at-risk wildlife, will receive funding from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. (Design Pics)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has approved funding of $221,382 for nine conservation projects.

These include three new projects and six continuing multi-use proposals.

The board received a total of 12 proposals for $244,889 from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund. Three were not recommended for funding.

The new projects include a Trout Creek river restoration initiative, under the Okanagan Nation Alliance, worth $59,231; managing at-risk wildlife and habitats at work and at play, through the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, worth $8,000 and a workshop for technology transfer of yellow flag iris control techniques, under the Nature Trust of British Columbia, for $3,150.

Continuing projects are the South Okanagan bat habitat conservation project, with the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society, for $9,893; invasive plant management on the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s South Okanagan Conservation Areas, for $15,000, the k’emcenitkw Floodplain Re-engagement Construction, under the Okanagan Nation Alliance, worth $26,917; conserving South Okanagan habitats through an invasive-free certification program, under the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society, worth $20,144; Love Your Lakes personalized shoreline assessments and restoration demonstration sites, under the Southern Interior Land Trust, worth $39,047 and the habitat stewardship and enhancement in the South Okanagan, under the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society, worth $40,000.

