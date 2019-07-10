In the early morning hours of July 8, a thief entered Burger55 using a key and robbed the business of an entire safety deposit box. (Photo: Facebook)

Fundraiser established for South Okanagan employees who had tips stolen

A thief made off with cash and Burger55 employee tips earlier this week

The mother of one of the employee’s of a Penticton business that had their safe stolen on early Monday morning has established a GoFundMe account.

It is believed a thief got into Burger55 around 2:30 a.m. by using a key, then took off with the safe deposit box that had the staff tips and over $1,500 in cash inside.

READ MORE: Thief robs Penticton’s Burger55 with key, steals safe with over $1,500

“Please help me recover it. Show these hard working 55’ers we’re behind them. One hundred per cent of what is raised will be split between all staff,” said Jennifer Worth, organizer of the fundraiser.

Ronald Bee, owner of Burger55, said he had recently installed security cameras and managed to catch the thief’s side profile.

