Terrace teen dies after being medevaced to Kelowna following ATV incident

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the teen’s family and has raised more than $27,000

A GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the expenses of a Terrace resident who was medievaced to Kelowna following an ATV incident on Sunday (May 23) has more than doubled its goal of $10,000.

The “Help Kelsey and Brooke” fundraiser has raised more than $27,000 since launching on Monday. According to the GoFundMe’s description, the funds raised will go towards supporting a Terrace woman named Kelsey and her daughter Brooke, with the latter suffering severe brain damage on the left side of her brain after an ATV accident.

“She wasn’t wearing a helmet. I’ve drilled it into her head a million times wear a helmet and she just grabbed mine last week,” wrote Kelsey. “But last night… she didn’t wear one.”

Kelsey added that the right side of her daughter’s brain was swelling and that the main artery connected to her brain “has been damaged beyond repair.”

“Even if she has the tiniest bit of activity Brooke will pass away very soon,” wrote Kelsey. “In both instances, we will be talking with a donor team to help save as many other people as she possibly can.”

On Tuesday, May 25, fundraiser organizer Erin Lockhart added an update from Kelsey to the GoFundMe page announcing that Brooke had passed away around 6 p.m after tests had confirmed that her entire brain was inactive.

“I don’t even have close to the right words to express the love I have in my heart right now and the unimaginable pain that’s battling it,” the post stated.

Anyone wishing to donate to the GoFundMe can do so here.

