The Ker family. (GoFundMe)

The Ker family. (GoFundMe)

Fundraiser launched for family of Chilliwack man who drowned in Osoyoos Lake

The 31-year-old was last seen alive in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Brad Ker, the Chilliwack father who drowned in Osoyoos Lake on June 29.

The GoFundMe, In Loving Memory of Brad Ker, has raised $37,572 so far to support Ker’s wife, two-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson.

Ker was found unresponsive in Osoyoos Lake, after disappearing while playing with his child in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park.

Despite life-saving efforts from friends, family and first responders Ker did not survive. The exact cause of death has not been released, and BC Coroner’s Service and RCMP are investigating.

A family friend set up the fundraiser to help Ker’s family through the coming weeks and months to grieve and process their loss.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Previous story
Sicamous woman drowns while swimming in Mara Lake near Sicamous
Next story
Gear belonging to missing Manning hiker discovered after 10 months

Just Posted

A provincial watercraft inspector inspects a boat at the Golden Watercraft Inspection Station. (Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society image)
Public in Columbia Shuswap warned of dangers of invasive mussels

A map of the fire activity in Glacier National Park, as of July 6, 2021. (Parks Canada)
Lightning strikes start fires in Glacier National Park

Casey Brown riding Trek at SilverStar Mountain Resort during CLIF Crankworx Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Clint Trahan photo)
Women’s invitational mountain biking event coming to Revelstoke

A pen. (Juraj Varga/Pixabay
Morning Start: The hole on your pen cap prevents choking hazard