Matty Rebman was walking in the 1300-block of Hudson Road in West Kelowna when he was hit by a car. His dog died as a result of her injuries. (Matty Rebman - Facebook)

Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna hit-and-run victim

Matty Rebman lost his beloved dog Opie in the collision

A fundraiser has been launched on behalf of Matty Rebman, the man who was injured in a hit-and-run in West Kelowna.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, just after midnight on Oct.25, they received a report that a vehicle had hit a man in the 1300-block of Hudson Road.

The blue sedan involved in the collision did not stop at the scene and was abandoned by its driver a short distance away.

Matty Rebman, 35, was left with severe injuries, including compound fractures in his shin, ribs, neck and back. His dog Opie died on the scene due to her injuries.

Rebman has a long road to recovery, which is why his friend John Lambert decided to put together a fundraiser for him, to help him get back on his feet.

“He’s still exceptionally sore but his spirits are very high, which is awesome,” he said.

“He seems to be doing well, as well as he can anyway.”

Lambert added that Rebman is expected to stay in the hospital for the next few months, but friends and family are hoping he’ll be released sooner.

“It looks like they’ll probably be starting extensive rehab probably in eight to 10 months,”

Lambert said he and Rebman are long-time friends, attending high school together and playing baseball together. To this day, they are part of the same slo-pitch community in the Lower Mainland.

“He’s a really great guy and after hearing what happened to him and his dog, it was just heartbreaking,” he said.

“His dog truly was his best friend. His dog came to every single baseball game, always at the park every single night. He did absolutely everything with that dog. They were exceptionally close.”

Lambert is asking that people consider donating and if they are unable, to share the campaign with others.

“He’s on a very long road with his recovery and getting back to the shape he was in. We’re just trying to help him out as much as we can,” he said.

“Any amount helps. Whether it’s $2, $5, anything will help right now and he’s highly appreciative of anyone who can help.”

To donate to Rebman, visit his GoFundMe campaign.

READ: Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days
Next story
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Just Posted

Winter market schedule. (Facebook)
Revelstoke Winter Market returns

Opens Nov. 7 in Community Centre

This trailer stolen from Cherryville was recovered nearby while another trailer stolen from the area was later found in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Stolen Cherryville trailer recovered near Revelstoke

RCMP continue investigating as no suspects apprehended

Your Columbia River Revelstoke candidates were Nicole Cherlet (NDP); Samson Boyer (Green) and Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal). Clovechok was declared the preliminary winner on Oct. 24. (Submitted photos)
More than 2,000 mail-in-votes received from Columbia River Revelstoke

Counting is expected to begin Nov. 6 and take three days

Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and CEO. (Submitted/Columbia Basin Trust)
Columbia Basin Trust releases short-term strategic plan

Priorities include community well being and support for business renewal

Fewer homes sold from Peachland to Revelstoke in October, compared to September, however they’re selling faster. Overall, the real estate market in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap cities is holding steady. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Demand continues to drive Okanagan real estate markets

The increase in home sales has brought with it an increase in prices compared to last year

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

(La Casa photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at La Casa resort in West Kelowna

Seven people have tested positive for the virus

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

A COVID-19 test kit is seen here at Central Peninsula Hospital on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion)
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

(Baptist Housing photo)
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna seniors’ care home

Two staff members at the Village at Mill Creek have tested positive for the virus

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read