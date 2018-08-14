The Bruhn Bridge over the Sicamous Channel. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Fundraiser set up for family of New Zealand woman who died in Sicamous

Twenty-three-year-old was one of four people to jump from the Bruhn Bridge on Aug. 8

The loved ones of a New Zealand woman who died after jumping from the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous are raising funds to ease the financial burden of funeral expenses and returning her body home.

New Zealand media are identifying the deceased woman as 23-year-old Danni Hogan. Hogan was one of four people who jumped from the 20-metre high bridge into the Sicamous channel which connects Shuswap and Mara lakes. The Sicamous RCMP were called to assist an ambulance crew near the Bruhn Bridge at approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 8.

After the young woman did not surface, other people at the scene assisted in getting her to shore. She was transported to hospital where she later died.

“Tragically this is the second water-related death in Sicamous this summer,” said Sicamous RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Murray McNeil at the time of the accident.

“While we want people to get out and enjoy all the area has to offer, we cannot stress enough the importance of paying attention to advisories and signage that are put in place to ensure your safety.”

Money is being raised to benefit the family through a service called Give a Little, which operates similarly to GoFundMe. The Give a Little page was set up by Hogan’s partner Louis Aiello.

In the fundraiser page’s overview section it states that the pair had recently left New Zealand for what was supposed to be a whirlwind tour abroad.

“Since Danni’s passing the glue she provided in so many relationships is strong, bringing us together and solidifying our love for one another,” Aiello wrote.

“This foundation is a way for family and friends to support the Hogan family as they move forward with the unexpected task of laying Danni to rest at home. Danni’s kind, compassionate spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those whose hearts she touched in her brief 23 years on Planet Earth.”

The page where donations are being collected can be found at: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/celebrating-the-gift-of-danni.

The fundraiser has already collected $24,000 from more than 300 donors.

It notes that any excess funds will be given to a charity of the Hogan family’s choice.

