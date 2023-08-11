Fundraiser set up to help children of man found deceased in Keremeos

Cody Collinge was a father to three children, says the GoFundMe page

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of a missing man found deceased in Keremeos.

“This is to help the three children cover the costs of laying their dad to rest as they don’t have the funds needed to do so and any help would be greatly appreciated,” said Cori McCormack, who started the GoFundMe a few days ago.

Cody Collinge was reported missing in Keremeos on July 31, and was found later deceased. The cause of his death is not considered suspicious, said police.

“The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

McCormack said Collinge was a loving father.

“As some of you know Cody who was just barely 40-years-old went missing in late July and his car was found abandoned by a river. A few days later, his oldest son Isaac, unfortunately, found his dad deceased,” said McCormack in the GoFundMe page.

“Cody was a very loving dad to his children and this time has been incredibly difficult for them. They aren’t in the financial position to be able to lay Cody to rest as they are just barely about to start their adult lives, now grappling with the sudden and unexpected loss of their dad.

“Any help we can provide to help lay Cody to rest is much appreciated as these kids grieve the loss of their dad much too young.”

READ MORE: Missing Cawston man found safe

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Keremeosmissing personOkanagan