Fundraiser to upgrade hospital equipment exceeds goal by over $38,000

In just three days, the fundraiser jumped to $53,520, blowing past the goal of $15,000

A fundraiser to upgrade the x-ray machine at Queen Victoria Hospital that ended on Tuesday (Nov. 30) surpassed its original target and highlighted the giving nature of the Revelstoke community.

The fundraiser for the Carestream DRX-1, the upgrade modification for the x-ray machine, kicked off on Nov. 27, raising $5,190 on the first day. By Monday, the running total was $12,540. On ‘Giving Tuesday’, the total jumped to $53,520 due to a number of generous donations from local businesses and organizations.

$10,000 donations were received from the Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation, Stella Jones Canada Ltd, and Downie Timber Ltd./Selkirk and Louisiana-Pacific Canada Ltd.

Originally, the District Health Foundation set a goal of $15,000 to be raised by the end of December.

The foundation solicited a number of prizes from local businesses for those who donated, including the Revelstoke Rotary Club who donated $1,000, and Grizzly Auto Repairs who donated a draw prize and a cash donation prior to the start of the fundraiser.

“We give our sincere thanks to the many individuals and families who donated so generously and promptly,” the foundation said in a press release. “We are truly humbled with your support and believing in the project.”

According to the District Health Foundation, the current technology is being replaced to further reduce the radiation dose and provide better quality images in less time, letting x-ray technologists spend more time with patients.

