A GoFundMe page has been created for the owners of a Lumby home that was destroyed by fire Wednesday night, July 30, 2020. (Holly Henderson photo)

Fundraisers created to support Okanagan family after fire destroys home

The blaze caused extensive damage to the home in Lumby Wednesday night

A fire destroyed a Lumby home late Wednesday night, prompting community support for the family that lost the roof over its head and a great deal of its possessions.

Crews were called to the blaze on Skyview Crescent at approximately 11:30 p.m. July 29, according to Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

Upon arrival, crews found the top floor of a three-story, single-occupancy home fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants got out of the home safely, though the home suffered extensive damage and is no longer structurally sound. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The family is currently staying with relatives and the home was insured.

On Thursday multiple fundraisers were created to help support the family in the wake of their home’s destruction.

Holly Henderson created a GoFundMe page which in three hours has raised nearly $2,000.

“They were able to make it out safely with their two five year old daughters however they have lost a great deal of their home and belongings,” Henderson said in the fundraiser’s description.

“After just recently buying their home and getting engaged, this is a very tragic way for them to start what was supposed to be an exciting new chapter and milestone in their life. These two are the most generous and giving people I know, please let’s send them some good karma their way to help them rebuild with what they have lost.”

A Facebook fundraiser has also been created in support of the family.

READ MORE: DriveBC warns of vehicle fire on Coquihalla Highway southbound

