Fundraisers launched for 2 Okanagan men injured in ATV crash

The two are in critical condition following an ATV crash near Grizzly Lake

Two fundraisers have been created for two Okanagan men in critical condition after an ATV crash near Grizzly Lake on June 27.

William (Billy) MacDonald and his friend, Justin, were riding an ATV when the side-by-side rolled, crushing both the cage and the men inside.

According to Margaret MacDonald, the Kelowna-based organizer of Billy’s GoFundMe recovery fund, his injuries include a broken neck, clavicle, shoulder, all ribs on one side, a punctured lung, a fractured leg, significant tissue damage, deep tissue bruising and a traumatic head injury.

“He is out of his medically induced coma and is currently in the ICU. Due to COVID restrictions, he (sic) not allowed visitors including his kids,” wrote Margaret.

She added that Billy is awake but can hardly speak, and one of his first concerns was his ability to provide for his wife and two children.

“At this time we are unsure of his ability to fully recover or work in his field anytime soon. Additionally, insurance support sounds dim,” she wrote.

Justin, a father of two young children, suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a head injury including concussion and a broken hand. He went through eight hours of surgery and is now on breathing tubes due to his punctured lung.

The GoFundMe set up on Billy’s behalf can be accessed here, while the one for Justin can be found here.

