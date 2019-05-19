Gord and Peggy Parmenter hold a family tree diagram which their son David said is now missing an important root after Gord was killed in a shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14. (Photo Contributed)

Fundraising campaign for church shooting victim exceeds goal

A seperate campaign for the man killed in the April 14 shooting is nearing $25,000 raised.

In the month since the tragic shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ, the community has rallied to raise funds to benefit the victims and their families. The GoFundMe page supporting Paul Derkach, who was wounded in the attack, has surpassed its fundraising goal and almost $25,000 has been raised for the family of Gordon Parmenter, who was killed in the April 14 shooting.

Over 100 people have amassed amassed $10,390 for Paul Derkach exceeding the $10,000 fundraising goal on the GoFundMe page. Derkach was shot in the leg while tending to Parmenter. He was flown to hospital in Kamloops and rushed into surgery where doctors were able to save his leg and foot.

Derkach has a long road to recovery ahead. The stated goal of the GoFundMe page is to assist with Derkach’s healing by covering five months of his living expenses.

The GoFundMe page set up to create a memorial fund for Parmenter has raised $24,341. The page which was originally created to support the Parmenters after they lost their home in a suspicious fire has a $25,000 fundraising goal. Funds raised will go directly to Parmenter’s wife Peggy who is faced with the task of finding and re-furnishing permanent housing after tragically losing her husband.

The GoFundMe page for Derkach can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-church-shooting-victim-paul. The page for the Parmenters can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/parmenter-house-fire-recovery-fund.

