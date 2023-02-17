Funds assist North Okanagan, Shuswap volunteer fire departments

North Okanagan and Shuswap volunteer fire departments are among more than 100 in the province to receive a share of $6.3 million in provincial funding for equipment and training.
The funding will be distributed to 114 volunteer and composite fire departments in the province, helping to bolster firefighting response and make the communities safer.
“Many people across the province live in communities with fire services delivered by volunteer or part-volunteer fire departments, and they depend on those fire crews to keep them and their families safe when fires happen,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “These fire crews have different challenges than most fire departments, and this funding will go a long way by supporting them to purchase new or replacement equipment and deliver training to their volunteers and staff.”
The North Okanagan Regional District will receive $90,000 for training and equipment.
Elsewhere in the North Okanagan, the Armstrong fire department will receive $30,000 to replace turnout gear. The Enderby department will also receive $30,000, for structural and wildland interface firefighting equipment.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is receiving just over $389,000 for in-house training facilities and personal protective equipment.
The Central Okanagan Regional District will receive $57,600 for training and equipment at the Joe Rich and North Westside fire departments.
In Lake Country, $30,000 will go towards portable radio safety compliance upgrades.