Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Sophie Monk walks a pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs around the Silver Star Village on Jan. 4.-image credit: Silver Star Mountain Resort

Paw prints were mixed in with the ski tracks at Silver Star Mountain Resort Thursday, Jan. 4

Skiers and snowboarders enjoying the powder and sunshine at Silver Star’s village were surprised by a friendly pack of 13 Bernese Mountain Dogs and their owners. The dogs’ visit to the village helped give exposure to Silver Star’s Resort Dog Passes. The dog passes serve as a fundraiser for the SPCA and can be purchased for $15 from the ticket office in the Silver Star Village. One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to the SPCA.

Silver Star Marketing and Media Specialist Oscar Gordon said the passes are not a requirement for dogs to be on the mountain, but serve as a fun way to help out the SPCA.

Bernese Mountain Dogs originated in the Swiss Alps making them right at home in the snow of a ski hill.

Visitors to the mountain were happy to play and take photos with the furry and friendly canines.

“They are just the most beautiful dogs. They make me so happy, Best day ever.” said Shannon Lamontagne of Kelowna.

Gordon said this wouldn’t be the last visit to the village by a group of four-legged friends.

“It’s amazing what can happen when you bring 13 Bernese Mountain dogs into the village… they acted as some sort of magnet to everyone nearby. We’re on the scout for our next breed.”

