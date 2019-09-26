GALLERY: 2 homes on fire across from Vernon elementary school

More information to come

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue confirmed the fire spread to a second home and caused some damage, however it was extinguished before causing serious damage.

Firefighters are still dousing the home with water and flames can be seen through the roof.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to the scene and have made it into the home.

Three fire trucks are on scene and around a dozen firefighters.

UPDATE: 4:34 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services continue working on snuffing the flames that have engulfed a home on 35th Avenue.

It is reported that everyone got out of the home safely.

Hydro and Fortis BC crews are on scene to cut the utilities.

There are around two dozen people in the area watching the blaze.

UPDATE 4:23 p.m.

Vernon firefighters are on scene of two structure fires on 35th-avenue.

Two adjacent homes on the 1400 block of 35th Avenue across from Silver Star Elementary School are involved in the fire.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area as crews are working to snuff the flames.

ORIGINAL:

Vernon firefighters are responding to a structure fire on 35th Avenue and 13th Street.

Firefighters are requesting more backup to battle the blaze.

A Morning Star reporter is en route. More information to come.

