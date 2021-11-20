Fresh produce at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Fresh produce at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

GALLERY: Fresh produce and holiday cheer: Revelstoke Winter Market highlights local vendors

Market held at Revelstoke Community & Aquatic Centre during Welcome Week

Revelstokians lined up in droves at the Community & Aquatic Centre on Saturday (Nov. 20) to purchase locally made art, crafts and locally grown produce at the Revelstoke Winter Market during Welcome Week.

The bounty of fresh produce came at a perfect time for many, as disruption to supply chains across the province have kept supply low in the community as of late.

READ MORE: Revelstoke experiences food shortage in aftermath of B.C. storms

Also on display were handmade holiday crafts and winter apparel for the upcoming season.

The Revelstoke Winter Market is one of many events for locals and visitors to enjoy over Welcome Week in Revelstoke, as the community kicks off its busy tourist season.

The Revelstoke Winter Market is held every second Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Revelstoke Community & Aquatic Centre from November until April.

READ MORE: ‘Feels kinda like home’: Revelstoke skier premiering film at Roxy Adventure Film Festival

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtFarmers marketsRevelstoke

 

Homemade Christmas decorations at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Homemade Christmas decorations at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Table at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Table at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Ocean Peak Design handmade accessories table at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Ocean Peak Design handmade accessories table at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Fresh produce at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Fresh produce at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Highway 99 reopens to smaller vehicles, essential travel only
Next story
RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

Just Posted

Fresh produce at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
GALLERY: Fresh produce and holiday cheer: Revelstoke Winter Market highlights local vendors

Shey Townley during the filming of SUGAR HIGH. (photo by Cam Keith)
‘Feels kinda like home’: Revelstoke skier premiering film at Roxy Adventure Film Festival

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways