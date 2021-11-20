GALLERY: Fresh produce and holiday cheer: Revelstoke Winter Market highlights local vendors

Market held at Revelstoke Community & Aquatic Centre during Welcome Week

Revelstokians lined up in droves at the Community & Aquatic Centre on Saturday (Nov. 20) to purchase locally made art, crafts and locally grown produce at the Revelstoke Winter Market during Welcome Week.

The bounty of fresh produce came at a perfect time for many, as disruption to supply chains across the province have kept supply low in the community as of late.

Also on display were handmade holiday crafts and winter apparel for the upcoming season.

The Revelstoke Winter Market is one of many events for locals and visitors to enjoy over Welcome Week in Revelstoke, as the community kicks off its busy tourist season.

The Revelstoke Winter Market is held every second Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Revelstoke Community & Aquatic Centre from November until April.

Homemade Christmas decorations at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Table at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Ocean Peak Design handmade accessories table at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Fresh produce at the Revelstoke Winter Market. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)