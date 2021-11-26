GALLERY: Grizzly Plaza lit up for the holidays

Illuminate Revelstoke Society’s lights at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke on Nov. 26. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Illuminate Revelstoke Society’s lights at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke on Nov. 26. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Illuminate Revelstoke Society’s lights at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke on Nov. 26. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Illuminate Revelstoke Society’s lights at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke on Nov. 26. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Illuminate Revelstoke Society’s lights at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke on Nov. 26. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Illuminate Revelstoke Society’s lights at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke on Nov. 26. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Illuminate Revelstoke Society’s lights at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke on Nov. 26. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Residents in Revelstoke’s downtown core shopping during Moonlight Madness were treated to the first light up of the Illuminate Revelstoke Sociey’s lights on the trees in Grizzly Plaza.

According to Roberta Bobicki of the community spirit committee, the state of the art, low power lights provide ambience to the downtown core and will be usable year-round due to their white colour.

More holiday decorations, including the community tree, will be unveiled at Grizzly Plaza on Dec. 4.

