GALLERY: Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke

A Rememberence Day ceremony was held at the cenotaph in Revelstoke on Nov. 11.
In spite of gathering limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many from the community gathered in rememberece.
Speeches were made by past president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 46 in Revelstoke, Ed Koski, and Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz.
Wreath’s were presented at the monument in rememberence of those who have lost their lives in battle.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the poppy being adopted as a symbol of remembrance.
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.