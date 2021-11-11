GALLERY: Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke

Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

A Rememberence Day ceremony was held at the cenotaph in Revelstoke on Nov. 11.

In spite of gathering limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many from the community gathered in rememberece.

Speeches were made by past president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 46 in Revelstoke, Ed Koski, and Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz.

Wreath’s were presented at the monument in rememberence of those who have lost their lives in battle.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the poppy being adopted as a symbol of remembrance.

READ MORE: Small Remembrance Day ceremony scheduled again for this year

READ MORE: North Okanagan Remembrance Day ceremonies limited

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityRevelstoke

Previous story
VIDEO: Vernon remembers

Just Posted

Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
GALLERY: Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke

Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
REWATCH: Revelstoke remembers

Ed Koski has been a Royal Canadian Legion member for 42 years, a past Revelstoke branch president. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Remembering the reservists

Lance Corporal Thomas Knowles (right) and Sergeant Alec Jack of the 54th Kootenay Battalion. Both men survived the war, becoming officers in the process. They returned to Hedley and were a key part of the Cenotaph Committee in August 1919. Copyright Knowles Family/ Hedley Museum. Photo colourized by Phil McLachlan, Black Press Media.
Remembering the sacrifices of the Hedley boys