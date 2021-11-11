GALLERY: Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke

Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

A Rememberence Day ceremony was held at the cenotaph in Revelstoke on Nov. 11.

In spite of gathering limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many from the community gathered in rememberece.

Speeches were made by past president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 46 in Revelstoke, Ed Koski, and Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz.

Wreath’s were presented at the monument in rememberence of those who have lost their lives in battle.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the poppy being adopted as a symbol of remembrance.

READ MORE: Small Remembrance Day ceremony scheduled again for this year

READ MORE: North Okanagan Remembrance Day ceremonies limited

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityRevelstoke