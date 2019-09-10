PHOTO: RCMP officer kicks about with Okanagan students

Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)
Some kids playing soccer at Hillview Elementary Tuesday morning in Vernon had a special player join them and luckily, one Vernon Rant and Rave moderator was able to capture it on camera.

The school’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski made a pretty solid first impression with a few students after joining them for a quick game.

Marnie Smiley Macnabb caught the action Tuesday morning in the soccer fields at the school.

