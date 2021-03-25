Gang unit makes drug-related arrest in West Kelowna

One man was arrested at a West Kelowna home on Wednesday afternoon

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) is working with the West Kelowna RCMP on an organized crime drug investigation. (File)

B.C.’s gang cops are working with local Mounties in West Kelowna to investigate organized crime in the area.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) executed a search warrant in West Kelowna on Wednesday (March 25) and arrested one man. The CFSEU is an integrated forces operation built of specialized officers from federal, provincial and municipal agencies.

“CFSEU and West Kelowna RCMP have been working in partnership on an organized crime drug investigation which has resulted in an arrest of a male and the execution of a search warrant on a residence in West Kelowna,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, the CFSEU’s media relations officer.

As the investigation is ongoing, Winpenny could not provide further information regarding the man’s arrest or criminal charges he may be facing.

