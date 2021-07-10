(West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Contributed)

Garage fire behind West Kelowna church deemed suspicious

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation

A small garage fire behind a West Kelowna church has been deemed suspicious by West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR).

Fire crews knocked down the fire, located at the Grace Lutheran Church on Hudson Road, Friday evening (July 9). Initially reported as a grass fire, it was upgraded to a structure fire after flames extended from outside of the building to the garage, damaging the exterior and contents inside.

According to WFKR, the garage was used to store maintenance materials for the church property.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks small wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park

