Garage fully engulfed in flames near Predator Ridge south of Vernon

BC Wildfire Service has the structure fire under control; grass fire being held

A fully-involved garage fire is burning near Predator Ridge next to a home.

Firefighters are on scene in the 500 block of Commonage Road, where smoke and flames continue to rise from the detached structure.

Commuters on Highway 97 called in reports of thick black smoke, and Vernon Fire Rescue Service arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 2), working in conjunction with BC Wildfire Service.

Located on a farm property south of the Regional Compost Facility, the garage was fully engulfed in flames by 4 p.m. Firefighters could be seen stationed back from the blaze; they appeared to be letting the blaze burn itself out while hosing down parts of the fire to prevent its spreading to the neighbouring home.

I’m on Commonage Road to the south of Vernon, near the scene of a garage fire that is reportedly fully engulfed. More to come @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/06dp8D0MDp — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) June 2, 2021

It’s not clear how the fire started or what fuels inside the structure are sustaining it. The black plume of smoke died out for a short time after crews’ initial arrival, but returned moments later; a number of explosive sounds cracked through the air as crews kept their distance.

The blaze was classified as a wildland fire as flames spread from the structure to the surrounding grasslands. As of 5 p.m., BC Wildfire has the structure fire under control and the wildland fire is being held.

READ MORE: Struck pedestrian taken to Vernon hospital

READ MORE: Vernon pool closing for six weeks over summer

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire