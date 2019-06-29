Greenpeace activists display a banner as the cargo ship MV Bavaria, the container vessel allegedly hired to ship back the shipping containers loaded with garbage from Canada, slowly entered Subic Bay, Thursday, May 30 in the Philippines. The banner reads: Philippines is not a dumpsite! (Greenpeace photo)

Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

A ship carrying an infamous load of Canadian trash that had been rotting in the Philippines since as far back as 2013 has arrived at a port south of Vancouver.

The Anna Maersk, carrying 69 containers of Canadian garbage and e-waste, docked at Deltaport near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal just after 7 a.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: Burnaby facility to dispose of 1,500 tonnes of Canada’s trash from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded and held there before being moved to an incineration facility in Burnaby.

The Canadian garbage arrived in the Philippines in 2013 and 2014, falsely labelled as plastics for recycling.

Inspections later revealed that much of what was inside the containers was regular trash, including dirty diapers, kitchen waste and electronic items.

The garbage set off a political row between the two countries, culminating in a threat by Philippine President Rodriogo Duterte to send it back to Canada himself.

“Prepare a grand reception,” he said then. “Eat it if you want to.”

Canada missed the president’s May 15 deadline to remove the garbage and Duterte recalled the Philippines’ ambassador and consuls from Canada.

The garbage left June 1 and was transferred onto the Anna Maersk on June 8 in Taiwan for the voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

The cost to Canada is $1.14 million for shipping and another $375,000 for the garbage to be burned in the Metro Vancouver incinerator.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke roads and weather: showers
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Just Posted

Growls and Hugs for June 26 to July 3

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

Kelowna residents need to save for 13 years for down payment on mortgage, study finds

Metro Vancover and Toronto ranked the highest, taking 29 and 21 years of saving respectively.

WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

InVertigo playing The Last Drop Saturday night

Live music in Revelstoke following Summer Street Fest

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

NHL star-studded charity game draws packed crowd in Okanagan stadium

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament returned for its 2nd year in Kelowna

Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

North Okanagan leaders faced with A-word

Amalgamation question posed at Greater Vernon Chamber event

Kelowna Women’s Shelter and UBCO team up to study brain injuries in women abused by partners

UBC Okanagan receive $1M grant to extend groundbreaking research

Most Read