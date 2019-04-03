photo: contributed

Garden party supports Mamas for Mamas

The tasting event will take place May 11

Better Earth Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting garden party will raise funds for Mamas for Mamas.

Back for its second year, in the beautiful Better Earth Gardens & Tropicals greenhouse, created by Better Earth Gardens and Tropicals, Mamas for Mamas and the BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival. The garden party requests that all who attend coming in garden party attire.

READ MORE: Arion Therapeutic Farm works alongside Mamas for Mamas

READ MORE: Kelowna chefs compete for title of champion

“When fun, like minded women come together it really is amazing what can come of it” said Katherine Bramall, founder and general manager, BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival.

READ MORE: Mamas for Mamas founder survives with new lease on life

READ MORE: From humble beginnings, Mamas for Mamas keeps growing

Early Bird Tickets are on sale for this whole sensory tasting experience. Tickets include food, entertainment, samples, a souvenirs glass and a safe ride home.

The event will take place May 11 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.bcwinefestival.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate
Next story
Regulations need to change for logging debris on-site, says BC Forest Practices Board

Just Posted

New study says disrupting wolf movement more effective at protecting caribou than culls

Perhaps the answer to helping caribou is by reducing the ability of wolves to find them

Revelstoke Elks Lodge donates to Minor Hockey and Minor Ball

The lodge is looking for new members to continue raising money

Phase 1 of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries project presented to committee

Concept art has been revealed for Phase 1 of the Revelstoke Visual… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for April 3

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Royal LePage collecting donations for garage sale fundraiser

Proceeds from the May 11 event will go to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

City of Kelowna looks for feedback on transportation plan

The conversation will explore transportation options for the future

Unsolved human remains cases in South Okanagan listed on interactive map

These are two of the few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Most Read