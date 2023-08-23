Garlic, timber, and art: September’s packed schedule in Revelstoke

From garlic to biking and timber to LUNA, September will usher in the cooler temperatures and some packed weekends.

While this summer has been warm and has had no shortage of events with live music every night since July, some Revelstokians will be looking forward to September, and the change in the weather that it will bring. With just over a week left in August, people will be looking forward to not just the changing season, but also to some events scheduled in Revelstoke during September. Whether it’s music or sports or something in between that locals are interested in, next month will have a little bit of everything.

The month of events gets underway to a spoking start on Tuesday, Sep. 5, with the Revelstoke Bikefest that will run until Sep. 10. The bike festival will have plenty of events, including an expo, the women’s enduro race and the Revy 50. More details about each event can be found on the Tourism Revelstoke website, which breaks down each event, its time, and the cost associated.

Next up will be a jam –or garlic– packed Family Weekend that will have two separate events over the course of the Sep. 16 weekend.

Starting with Revelstoke Timber Days, the weekend will get underway on Sep. 16 at the BC Interior Forestry Museum. The museum will have plenty of activities that all celebrate Revelstoke’s logging heritage. Attendees can enjoy watching chainsaw competitions, try their best shot at axe throwing, or some of the other timber-themed events. Timber Days will start at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

READ MORE: A stinkin’ good time: Revelstoke Garlic Festival returns this fall under new stewardship

On day two of the Family Weekend, locals and visitors alike can look forward to the beloved Revelstoke Garlic Festival, which makes its return to the community with the Local Food Initiative taking over as the organizers this year from local farmers, Stoke the Fire.

The garlic festival will happen at Queen Elizabeth Park on Sep. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Showcasing local produce and offering plenty of community activities, the Garlic Festival returns after a brief hiatus caused by the pandemic and the growth of Stoke the Fire.

Finally, the LUNA Arts Festival will be happening from Sep. 22–24. LUNA will return, bringing participants into the world of nocturnal art and wonder. Friday, Sep. 22, LUNA will start off with LUNA Sound, followed by LUNA Arts on Saturday and LUNA Rail on Sunday. For information about all things LUNA, including tickets and time, visit the festival’s website.

More information for each event will be provided closer to their starts.

READ MORE: Washroom facility to be constructed at Woodenhead Park in Revelstoke

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsRevelstoke