LUNA Art Festival in downtown Revelstoke in 2022. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

LUNA Art Festival in downtown Revelstoke in 2022. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Garlic, timber, and art: September’s packed schedule in Revelstoke

It all gets underway Sep. 5 with the Revelstoke Bikefest

From garlic to biking and timber to LUNA, September will usher in the cooler temperatures and some packed weekends.

While this summer has been warm and has had no shortage of events with live music every night since July, some Revelstokians will be looking forward to September, and the change in the weather that it will bring. With just over a week left in August, people will be looking forward to not just the changing season, but also to some events scheduled in Revelstoke during September. Whether it’s music or sports or something in between that locals are interested in, next month will have a little bit of everything.

The month of events gets underway to a spoking start on Tuesday, Sep. 5, with the Revelstoke Bikefest that will run until Sep. 10. The bike festival will have plenty of events, including an expo, the women’s enduro race and the Revy 50. More details about each event can be found on the Tourism Revelstoke website, which breaks down each event, its time, and the cost associated.

Next up will be a jam –or garlic– packed Family Weekend that will have two separate events over the course of the Sep. 16 weekend.

Starting with Revelstoke Timber Days, the weekend will get underway on Sep. 16 at the BC Interior Forestry Museum. The museum will have plenty of activities that all celebrate Revelstoke’s logging heritage. Attendees can enjoy watching chainsaw competitions, try their best shot at axe throwing, or some of the other timber-themed events. Timber Days will start at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

READ MORE: A stinkin’ good time: Revelstoke Garlic Festival returns this fall under new stewardship

On day two of the Family Weekend, locals and visitors alike can look forward to the beloved Revelstoke Garlic Festival, which makes its return to the community with the Local Food Initiative taking over as the organizers this year from local farmers, Stoke the Fire.

The garlic festival will happen at Queen Elizabeth Park on Sep. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Showcasing local produce and offering plenty of community activities, the Garlic Festival returns after a brief hiatus caused by the pandemic and the growth of Stoke the Fire.

Finally, the LUNA Arts Festival will be happening from Sep. 22–24. LUNA will return, bringing participants into the world of nocturnal art and wonder. Friday, Sep. 22, LUNA will start off with LUNA Sound, followed by LUNA Arts on Saturday and LUNA Rail on Sunday. For information about all things LUNA, including tickets and time, visit the festival’s website.

More information for each event will be provided closer to their starts.

READ MORE: Washroom facility to be constructed at Woodenhead Park in Revelstoke

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Shuswap citizens fighting fires welcome collaboration with BC Wildfire Service
Next story
Wildfires affect turnout for wine tastings across the Okanagan

Just Posted

The ORL is helping ease the stress of evacuees from the wildfires, by forgiving late or damaged items. (Okanagan Regional Library/Vernon branch photo)
Okanagan Regional Library forgiving late, damaged returns

LUNA Art Festival in downtown Revelstoke in 2022. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Garlic, timber, and art: September’s packed schedule in Revelstoke

Woodenhead Park. (File Photo)
Washroom facility to be constructed at Woodenhead Park in Revelstoke

(Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)
One dead, two injured in Highway 1 crash west of Revelstoke