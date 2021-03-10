Garnet Lake closed to fishing as of April 1

Province announces closure after largemouth bass illegally introduced into lake near Summerland

Beginning April 1 and until further notice, Garnet Lake in Summerland will be closed to angling.

The reason for the provincial government’s announcement is because of the illegal introduction of largemouth bass into the lake.

READ ALSO: Brothers acquired land at entrance to Garnet Valley

READ ALSO: Summerland’s reservoir was once a glacial lake

“Invasive fish species are a significant threat to native fish, their ecosystem, and the recreational opportunities they support,” a news release from the province states.

The provincial government has a policy prohibiting the use of fisheries where illegal introductions have occurred. This is to remove the incentive for anglers to transport fish between water bodies.

Garnet Lake will continue to be monitored for largemouth bass presence and eradication options will be considered.

While the lake is closed, it will be used for research, contributing to ongoing development of fisheries management programs and improving angling quality province wide.

For more information please contact the Penticton Fish and Wildlife Section at 250-490-8200.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environmentfishing