Garost wins award and is named Deputy CAO for Lake Country

Tanya Garost joined the District of Lake Country in 2016 as chief financial officer

Tanya Garost, director of finance and corporate services for the District of Lake Country, was honoured with an Outstanding Contribution Award for 2019 at a recent Government Finance Officers Association of British Columbia (GFOABC) conference.

Garost served as president of the board for 2017 and 2018, helping navigate GFOABC through a period of change. “Her steady hand and hard work served us well and she leaves the board this year after serving as past president in 2019,” said Rick Danyluk, Past President. “Tanya went out of her way to help many people along the way. Her recognition is well deserved.”

READ MORE: Three Kelowna-area educators up for Premier’s award

READ MORE: West Kelowna: Music in the Park kicks off its second season

The Outstanding Contribution Award recognizes a member or supporter of distinction who has made a significant contribution to the GFOA of BC over a number of years.

Garost’s previous positions include GM of finance and corporate services for the City of West Kelowna, director of finance for the Thompson Nicola Regional District and revenue manager for the City of Kamloops.

“Besides a well-rounded range of experience and education, her board and volunteer teaching involvement with the Government Finance Officers Association of British Columbia (GFOABC) is a real benefit to our community,” said chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo.

On May 7th Council approved the reinstatement of the deputy chief administrative officer title, which was discontinued in 2014. “This comes as we experience continuous growth and look forward to an expansion of staff capacity throughout the organization,” noted De Feo. “Tanya Garost accepted the role of deputy CAO in addition to her current duties.”

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.