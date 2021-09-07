Smoke and flames from Garrison Lake fire are visible from Highway 3. Photo BC Wildfire

Garrison Lake fire again visible from Highway 3 near Princeton

Fire now officially classed as ‘held’

While the Garrison Lake wildfire, burning southwest of Princeton, is now classified as ‘held,’ recent weather changes have sparked new activity.

“Warm, dry weather is causing an increase of fire behavior for the wildfire, including occasional trees flaring up. There is no immediate risk and crews on the ground are actively extinguishing hot spots on the west side of Highway 3,” states a BC Wildfire release Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Flames are again visible from the highway.

Active wildfire suppression continues. Hot spots in Manning Park continue to produce smoke that is highly visible from Highway 3 and surrounding areas.

The fire is measured at 14,564 hectares.

