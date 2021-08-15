The Garrison Lake fire, 33 km from Princeton, as seen from the Princeton airport Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 p.m. Photo submitted.

Garrison Lake fire jumps Highway 3, southwest of Princeton

BC Wildfire says highway could be shut down Sunday

The Garrison Lake fire, 33 km from Princeton, jumped Highway 3 Saturday, Aug. 15.

A spokesman from BC Wildfire told the Spotlight Sunday morning that more aggressive fire behaviour is expected, and it’s possible Highway 3 will be closed as a result.

“We might see a really bad uptick in fire activity today,” said Bryan Zandberg, information officer. “We are seeing similarly strong winds coming out of the west side and pushing the fire up towards the highway.”

Traffic safety crews have been positioned, he added, and are in place in case the road needs to be shut down quickly.

He urged people with travel plans to consult BC Wildfire’s website, as well as DriveBC “so they can make decisions accordingly…It’s an unfolding situation.”

On Saturday the fire breached the highway at the south fork of Sunday Creek.

“We got road reports about trees candling.”

Zandberg said firefighters were patrolling that area when the highway was comprised.

“We got water on it right away.”

An attack crew from Merritt worked through the night mopping up and trying to calm flames moving again towards the corridor.

Also Saturday the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen reactivated an evacuation order for 65 East Gate properties, which had been downgraded to an alert Thursday, Aug. 12.

There are currently 141 properties under evacuation order and 225 sites at Kennedy Lake under evacuation alert.

The fire is measured at 12,000 hectares and is classed as out of control.

