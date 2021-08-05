Satellite imagery of the smoke and clouds over the Garrison Lake Wildfire on Aug. 3. (Sentinel Playground - Sinergise Ltd.)

Garrison Lake wildfire south of Princeton grows to over 10,000 hectares

The fire has led to multiple evacuation alerts and orders

The Garrison Lake wildfire has continued to grow and is estimated to now be over 10,000 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard map.

The out-of-control fire has led to evacuation alerts stretching from Manning Park to Kennedy Lake south of Princeton, and evacuation orders for the community of Eastgate.

Crews from BC Wildfire are currently working on building fire guards along the northeast flank of the fire, and one helicopter is currently working on site. Due to the heavy smoke from the fire, visibility continues to be an issue for aircraft.

READ MORE: More evacuation alerts issued for Garrison Lake wildfire

The fire has grown south within Manning Park, and it is near the highway. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing to assess the situation with regards to potentially closing down Highway 3.

There are currently 18 personnel on the ground at the fire, along with structure protection crews, 20 pieces of heavy equipment and industry partners.

Due to the heavy smoke in the area, an accurate map of the fire’s perimeter and size has not yet been able to be completed.

