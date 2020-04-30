Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna stations are selling gas at an average of 105.9 per litre

Gas prices in the Central Okanagan continue to rise.

On April 28, prices went up as much as 20 cents at some locations, sitting at a price of 99.9 cents per litre.

Today, prices went up again. In the Central Okanagan prices at most Kelowna stations are sitting at 105.9 per litre. But, if you are looking for cheap gas, the Esso at Loseth Drive in Kelowna is sitting at 97.9.

In Penticton, most stations are sitting at 104.9.

In Vernon, the cheapest gas you will find is sitting at 105.9, which is the current average price.

