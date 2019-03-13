It’s getting painful paying at the pump. (Black Press - stock photo)

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Gas prices are on the rise throughout B.C.

Okanagan insights according to gasbuddy.com:

Kelowna: Chevron and Husky have gas priced at 124.9 cents a litre while Petro Canada and Shell are 137.9. In B.C., Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location to purchase gas. Prices have increased monthly since January and are up about 17 cents in comparison to February’s average.

Vernon: Prices across the city are priced at 123.9 with the exception of Shell, which is offering gas for 137.9 cents a litre. In B.C., Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas. Prices have increased monthly since January and are up about five cents in comparison to February’s average.

Penticton: Gas is priced at 129.9 cents a litre with the exception of Super Save, which is priced at 128.9 cents a litre. In B.C., Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas. Prices have increased monthly since January and are up about 13 cents in comparison to February’s average.

Salmon Arm: Petro Canada, Husky and Chevron as well at the Shell located on 10th Street SW is priced at 125.9 while the Shell located at 2801 10th Avenue are priced at 126.9 cents per litre and Esso is priced at 124.9 cents a litre. Gas buddy insights were not available for Salmon Arm.

Related: Gas again flowing in Falkland

Related: Gas sells for under $1/litre in one B.C. community

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

Kelowna gas insights. (Gas Buddy)

Vernon gas insights. (Gas Buddy)

Penticton gas insights. (Gas Buddy)

Previous story
Air Canada lets flight attendants avoid Boeing 737 Max flights
Next story
Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry is out of service

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Menopause the musical coming to Revelstoke

The off-broadway sensation features an original all-star Canadian cast

Wayne’s World: Millennials need more government support

Wayne Stetski MP for Kootenay-Columbia As a Member of Parliament, I represent… Continue reading

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine on the way today

In Kelowna, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7 C.

Most Read