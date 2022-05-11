The price of a litre of regular gas surpassed $2 in Vernon Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Gas prices over $2 per litre in Vernon

Fuel prices in Canada continue to break records

The price of a litre of regular gas has officially surpassed the $2 mark at some Vernon pumps.

As of Wednesday morning, at least two gas stations in town are selling regular fuel for $2.03.9 per litre: the Petro-Canada Station on 25th Avenue, and the Shell on Okanagan Landing Road.

Drivers stopping at those stations are getting gouged, as most other pumps in Vernon are in the range of 185.9 to 190.7 cents per litre, according to Gas Buddy.

Fuel prices have been surging for months in an inflationary spiral that’s seen the rising cost of gas raise shipping prices, which in turn hikes the price of goods.

“When gas prices go up, prices for all kinds of goods go up because the things we buy in our everyday lives need to be produced and shipped, and that requires energy consumption,” Sohaib Shahid, economic innovation director at the Conference Board of Canada, told the Canadian Press.

In Salmon Arm, prices topped $2 at some stations yesterday. Today the city boasts the cheapest fuel price in the province with the Super Save on 3rd Street NW offering regular for 184.9 cents per litre — the same price as Enderby’s Tempo station.

Penticton is on the verge of breaking the $2 threshold with prices set at 199.9 cents across the board.

Gas prices in Kelowna are in the range of 193.9 and 195.9 cents.

