Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Gas tank nearing empty in your car? You will likely want to wait until tomorrow to fill up, according to one gas price analyst.

Prices are expected to drop eight to 10 cents per litre across the province Wednesday, tweeted Dan McTeague, president of the Canadians for Affordable Energy.

The biggest dips in fuel prices are expected to be seen in Kelowna, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland, according to GasBuddy.com

In Kelowna, the cheapest gas prices were hovering around 112.9 cents per litre on Tuesday afternoon, and 108.9 cents per litre in Kamloops.

In Fort St. John, where gas prices are cheapest in all of B.C., pump prices dropped below a dollar per litre. In Metro Vancouver, the lowest prices were around 128 cents per litre, which includes a 17-cent transit tax.

On Vancouver Island, gas prices appeared highest, sitting around 133 cents to 145 for most major cities.

Gas prices are typically higher in the morning than in the evening, McTeague has told Black Press Media in past interviews.

