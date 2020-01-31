Gas prices are varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan (File photo)

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

If you think gas prices have been wacky across the Okanagan lately, it’s not just you.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices at pumps across Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon are varying by 14 cents.

READ MORE: B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

In Penticton, residents are getting the biggest bang for their buck and are paying as low as $113.9 per litre at the cheapest gas station.

Up the pond, Vernonites are forking out a little more change for their gas and paying $1.19 per litre at the cheapest gas station.

In Kelowna, motorists are getting their wallets hit the hardest and are paying $127.9 per litre at the cheapest gas station.

There’s no doubt that Pentictonites have been spoiled with low gas prices lately. Last September, the city enjoyed having the lowest gas prices in the province.

Across the province, the Lower Mainland still boasts the highest gas prices, with some gas stations there reporting prices of $143.9.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Truly heroic’: Police officer pulls Okanagan man from car submerged in frigid waters
Next story
Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

Just Posted

Descendant of iconic Revelstokian invents tree planting alarm clock

Adam Sorensen is the great grandson of Soren Sorensen, who built trails in the Revelstoke area

Nels Nelsen Ski Jump closed due to avalanche risk

Parks Canada has closed Nels Nelsen Ski Jump in Mount Revelstoke National… Continue reading

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

However, it will likely fall as rain in the city

Team Jamela dances for dad at Swinging with the Stars

Jamela Van Steinburg father passed away after spending time in the Central Okanagan Hospice

Okanagan man gets 3 years in jail for stabbing of 2 brothers

Samule McIntosh, 37, was sentenced on Friday for aggravated assault committed in 2016

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy. Ice sculpting is a… Continue reading

Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Injuries unknown at this point

BREAKING: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison

Steven Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Most Read