A gate has been placed restricting access to a well-used dirt path near Mount Ida Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Gate blocks well-used access to Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida

Province aware of the situation, working with involved parties on a solution

A gate now restricts access to a dirt path used by outdoors enthusiasts exploring Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida.

A stretch of black chainlink, fitted with a hinged gate and several no trespassing signs span, was installed on the dirt road off Foothill Road.

Near the bottom of the dirt road, which serves as a residential driveway, is the dirt path that runs parallel to Mount Ida Cemetery toward the north slope of Mount Ida. The road and path have been an access point for motorized and non-motorized recreation on the trails and disused logging roads on the mountain.

Read More: Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

Read More: Square dance and concert planned for Shuswap’s Carlin Hall

Foothill Road resident Peter Grainger said the now gated route was used often by people hiking or in off-road vehicles. He first noticed the gate in mid November.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Ministry of Forests Lands Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said it is aware the owner of the property installed a gate and understands the road is a popular access point for the roads and trails on the mountain above.

The spokesperson told the Observer ministry staff are in discussion with all parties involved in hopes of achieving a resolution.

The Observer attempted to contact the property’s owner, but has yet to receive a reply.

Read More: UPDATE: Highway partially re-opened following alleged shots fired near Falkland

Read More: Two suspects in custody following alleged shooting in north Okanagan

The City of Salmon Arm council discussed the gate at its Nov. 12 meeting, during which the city director of engineering and public works, Rob Niewenhuizen, noted the city doesn’t have any right to interfere in the matter—it is something to be worked out between the property owner and the ministry.

There is an alternative access to the summit of Mount Ida from the Deep Creek Road area.

According to the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s directions, those looking to access the summit can turn off the paved road onto the Forest Service Road that runs up the east slope of the mountain in the vicinity of 496 Deep Creek Road. The road runs to the start of a non-motorized use trail that accesses the summit.

—with files from Martha Wickett

Previous story
Kamloops man believes brother was murdered
Next story
Rob Morrison sworn in as Kootenay-Columbia MP

Just Posted

Rob Morrison sworn in as Kootenay-Columbia MP

Parliament set to reconvene on Thursday with election of House Speaker, Throne Speech

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Dec. 5

Alcoholics Anonymous 7 days a week If you want to drink, that’s… Continue reading

Recycle BC to switch to blue bins in Revelstoke in July 2020

The bins will be provided in the spring

Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions for Revelstoke

Avalanche control today east of Revelstoke

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Donations sought to help North Okanagan kids afford Christmas

Children’s Gift House looking for items that kids with limited funds can get for their parents

Okanagan resident orders Skip The Dishes over 200 times in 2019

Butter Chicken skips line to top city’s food chain, maintains No. 1 spot

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

LETTER: Health model profits from patents’ suffering and desperation

Health care should be based on need not the ability to pay

Kamloops man believes brother was murdered

Ben Boltwood feels his sibling found dead in Kamloops may have been killed

Gate blocks well-used access to Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida

Province aware of the situation, working with involved parties on a solution

Most Read