A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

‘Gentleman in Texas’ inundated with calls from Ontarians registering for COVID shots

A spokeswoman for Lambton Public Health says a news release issued had a wrong phone number

A public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to “a gentleman in Texas” who ended up answering calls from Canadians trying to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

A spokeswoman for Lambton Public Health says in an email that a news release issued on Tuesday had a wrong phone number for a local vaccine call centre.

Kelly Francis says the release asked people who are eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to call the centre to register.

She says the health unit was made aware on Wednesday that the calls were going to a man in Texas.

Lambton Public Health apologized to the American in a tweet on Wednesday, saying “our intent was certainly not to inundate you with our local vaccine queries.”

The unit announced Tuesday it would offer a third dose to individuals with high-risk medical conditions and residents living in long-term care, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care lodges.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
North Okanagan boat launch closes for 6 months
Next story
RCMP say drugs, alcohol involved in Highway 3 collision that killed Kelowna man

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is waiting on more direction from the province to see how the vaccine card will affect their winter operations. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort prepares for B.C. vaccine card amidst uncertainty from province

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s heaviest mango weighed 9.36 lb

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann leads a small group of riders between Vernon and Lake Country during the homecoming stretch of the 20th annual Cops For Kids cycling fundraiser (Cops For Kids)
RCMP cycle through the Okanagan during Cops for Kids fundraiser

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card