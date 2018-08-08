Get ready for 40 C weather in the Southern Interior

It’s going to be a hot and smoky few days in the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued both a heat warning and a special air quality report that covers the southern interior.

The website Firesmoke.ca is saying that the interior will be laden under smoke until around 6 p.m. tonight, and then it will start to move on.

When it comes to heat, however, Environment Canada is reporting that a reprieve is far in the distance.

Daytime maximum temperatures will reach or exceed 35 C today. It will get even hotter on Thursday and maximum temperatures will peak close to 40 C. Overnight minimum temperatures will only recover to the upper teens to 20 C for the next couple of nights.

It will remain hot on Friday as daytime highs remain in the low to mid-30s C. Significant cooling will occur on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

